Apostle Attiogbe made the call at the launch of ‘Dominion 2017’ conference at Amrahia, near Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region on Friday.

The five-day conference, which is on the theme, ‘For No Word from God will Ever Fail’ begins on February 1 to February 5.

It is aimed at building the capacity of the participants to overcome the challenges ahead and also help to uplift their spirit.

Apostle Attiogbe congratulated the New Patriotic Party for winning the 2016 election and expressed the hope that the government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would create more jobs and bring more development to the country.

He urged the youth to desist from the ‘get-rich-quick’ attitude and study the word of God which he said was the only way to survival.

Apostle Attiogbe said the Church which was established some seven years ago had opened branches at Oyibi, Otinibi, Teiman and Dodowa all in the Greater Accra Region and Asutsuare in the Eastern Region.

He said the Church intends to put up a hospital and a school which would cater for the health and the educational needs of the poor and the needy in the society.

The General Overseer appealed to religious leaders to desist from acts which may tarnish the image of the clergy.

