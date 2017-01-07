Thousands of Ghanaians, both old and young, on Saturday thronged the Independence Square, Accra, to witness the swearing in ceremony of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA

Accra, Jan. 7, GNA - Thousands of Ghanaians, both old and young, on Saturday thronged the Independence Square, Accra, to witness the swearing in ceremony of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Nana Akufo-Addo, who won the December 7, 2016 presidential poll, was sworn in as the Fifth President of Ghana under the Fourth Republic.

Former President John Dramani Mahama’s second term bid at the polls suffered a defeat with over one million vote difference.

The ceremonial streets and other principal streets of Accra were draped with national colours to signify a national celebration.

Some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), clad in party colours, jubilated amidst drumming, dancing and chanting of the NPP 2016 electioneering song ‘Nana Is A Winner’, composed by Daddy Lumba.

Ms Ewurasi Obeng, a supporter from Takoradi, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said she slept at the premises of the Black Stars Square on Friday night adding that she came from Takoradi to witness the ceremony because of the love she had for Nana Akufo-Addo.

“I got to Accra on Friday evening and I have no relatives here so I slept at the premises of the Independence Square till this morning, I was not bused to Accra by the NPP, I used my own money for transport fare to come to Accra to support Nana Akufo-Addo,” she said.

Hajia Anda, a party faithful from Damango Junction in the Northern Region, said she came to witness the ceremony because she voted for Nana Akufo-Addo.

“My household are NPP supporters and since President John Agyekum Kufuor left office in 2009, the NPP had never won an election, that is the Election 2008 and 2012, but today God has been faithful to us to witness such a wonderful ceremony,’’she said.

She expressed optimism that Nana Akufo-Addo would keep to his promise of free education, infrastructure, and allowances for the students and other things he promised to do.

She wished Nana Akufo-Addo the best of luck as he takes office as the leader of the nation.

Mr Samuel Ankomah, a resident of Nungua, said he wanted to witness the ceremony live rather than on Television.

“Even if I had no lorry fare, I would have walked from Nungua to the Independence Square to support Nana Akufo-Addo because of the love I have for him,” he said.

Security personnel present were ensuring safety and controlling the crowd to ensure a successful transition.

