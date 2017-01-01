The Reverend Judanopa Abdi Jehu-Appiah, the General Overseer of The Word Force Ministry, has asked Ghanaians to thank God for the manifestation of His peace over Ghana during and after the general election

Accra, Jan. 1, GNA – The Reverend Judanopa Abdi Jehu-Appiah, the General Overseer of The Word Force Ministry, has asked Ghanaians to thank God for the manifestation of His peace over Ghana during and after the general election.

“It is this peace that granted us Christians another smooth Christmas celebrations and ushered us into 2017 without war. Every Ghanaian must be grateful to God Almighty for this grace and mercy,” he said in a New Year message.

Rev Jehu-Appiah, who is also the Chairman of the Accra West Chapter of the Association of Evangelical Gospel Assemblies asked the favour of the Lord to be on President John Dramani Mahama, and President- Elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo and the outgoing and incoming parliamentarians.

He appealed to Nana Akufo-Addo seek Gods face in everything and rely solely on His directions and must always remember his slogan that “The battle is the Lords”.

“I ask Christians to view 2017 differently as it’s a new year with a new president that Ghanaians voted into office because they wanted change. It does not matter the political party one belongs to. I encourage every Christian to show love to the outgoing and incoming president and parliamentarians to foster nation building.

“We must know that changing a nation starts with the church and not the president. When the church understands this concept Ghana will excel. The church must begin to teach its strong Christian morals and discipline and encourage its members to put them into practice.

“In 2017 many Ghanaians will fulfill Isaiah 55:12 to the Glory of the Lord, ‘For ye shall go out with joy, and be led forth with peace: the mountains and the hills shall break forth before you into singing, and all the trees of the field shall clap their hands,’” he said.

