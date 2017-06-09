By Kwamina Tandoh/ Julius K. Satsi, GNA Accra, June 09, GNA - Ghanaians on Friday donned in traditional black and red attire to demonstrate their anguish and lost for the late Major Maxwell Mahama, whose death occurred on May 29, this year at the ripe age of 32. This came to light when the Ghana News Agency toured some parts of the city and offices within the Accra

Accra, June 09, GNA - Ghanaians on Friday donned in traditional black and red attire to demonstrate their anguish and lost for the late Major Maxwell Mahama, whose death occurred on May 29, this year at the ripe age of 32.

This came to light when the Ghana News Agency toured some parts of the city and offices within the Accra Metropolis.

In an interview with Nii Addokwei Moffatt, a Media consultant said he had worn his traditional mourning attire because the entire nation was mourning the young soldier who had a lot to offer the country.

Mr Moffatt said Mr Mahama was so peaceful to the extent that when the mob was approaching him to take his life; he did not take anyone’s life. “That was very honourable,” he said.

He said the death of Major Mahama would be a wake-up call on those who engage in mob action in the country.

Mr Moffatt said “It is time we stop lynching people and let the law take its cause”

Mr Clement Adams, the Internal Auditor at the GNA explained that although he could not go to the venue to witness the burial service, he wore the traditional mourning attire to show his love for the young Soldier who sacrificed his life for the nation.

Mr Adams said although Ghana had lost a great hero, the incident should not encourage Ghanaians, but to spur them on to co-exist peacefully.

Mrs Yaa Oforiwah Asare-Peasah, the Head of Editorial at GNA said the death of the young soldier was unbelievable and shocking to all Ghanaians and that, the entire nation was mourning an illustrious son.

She said it was pathetic that his killers took him for an armed-robber and that the whole nation was sad.

She said looking at the age compared to the achievements of the young soldier, it told the nation of the great potentials the deceased had under his sleeves.

Mrs Asare-Peasah described him as “a heroic man” and likened him to the biblical Stephen who was also stoned for spreading the gospel.

She said the death of Major Mahama had brought to light an issue, which had been existing for a long time recounting a horrific experience in the 1980’s.

Mrs Asare-Peasah said the country should learn from this experience and take bold steps to deal with the menace.

