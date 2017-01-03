Some Ghanaians took advantage of the holiday to have fun and chill out with family and friends

By Doris Ablordey

Accra, Jan 03, GNA - Some Ghanaians took advantage of the holiday to have fun and chill out with family and friends.

In a survey conducted by the Ghana News Agency, it was noticed that most beaches, restaurants, eateries, bars and hotel pool sides received a significant number of patrons to their services.

Speaking to some residents of Tema, a photographer, Mr Kwaku Amo-Okyere said he was going to Akosombo for a family day out.

"My family always organise a family fun day at the beginning of the year. This year we are going to Akosombo," he said

Some people also were happy for the new year saying, "the year has begun on a good note with the NPP winning the 2016 elections," they disclosed.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians are hoping for a successful year this 2017.

