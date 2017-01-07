Ghanaians have through the electioneering era and thereafter demonstrated their wit and creativity in varied forms to celebrate or ridicule the key political actors in the December 7 general elections.

Accra, Jan. 7, GNA - Ghanaians have through the electioneering era and thereafter demonstrated their wit and creativity in varied forms to celebrate or ridicule the key political actors in the December 7 general elections.

On diverse social media platforms, in calendars, songs, cartoons, slogans and more, they have exhibited unique characteristics that give credence to the belief that given the right environment and opportunities the creative side of the Ghanaian could be harnessed to create jobs and wealth.

The Ghana News Agency Team, covering the investiture of the Fifth President of the Fourth Republic, on Saturday morning, came across a five-cedi calendar, which uses the first letters in names of the freshest President on the globe, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to celebrate him in a poem.

The 2017 calendar, which was produced by one Ebenezer Tawiah Hanson of MarComms Solutions in Accra, copyrighted in 2016.

The GNA hereby reproduces the poem:

“Nobler, your thoughts; inspirational, your words,

Assuring Ghanaians of free, prosperous country;

Never again, you charged, of ill-gotten wealth;

Away with corruption, incompetence, ineptitude.

Age, but a number, so say the sages,

Demonstrably proven by Nana Akufo-Addo;

Didn’t despair at taunts from torturous tongues,

Overcome all villainous, vilest and vicious voices.

Dazzling in speech, tenacious in deeds

All defining and odds-defying personality,

Not for selfish gains nor self-serving ends;

Kindly born, keenly he pursued that dream,

Wearied, yet not down, he rose up

And battled, winning the war of ideas.

Arise for a glorious change was his call,

Knowing well the road, bumpy and dreary,

Unfazed, unperturbed and unfinished, he

Finished his course on December 7, 2016,

Overpowering his fiercest, arch-contestant.

Awake, you who slumber and sleep,

Day of unpatriotic acts over,

Days of shoulders to wheels here,

Our land of milk and honey is in view”.

