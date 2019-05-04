news, story, article

By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA

Kwadaso-Beposo (Ash), May 4, GNA – Apostle Kingsford Kyei-Mensah, the Kwadaso Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, has called on Ghanaians to rekindle the spirit of love and patriotism to build the nation.

He said the citizenry must uphold the virtues of truthfulness, justice and fair play in all endeavours to ensure a peaceful society.

Apostle Kyei-Mensah made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Kwadaso-Beposo in the Ashanti Region at a four-day Christian retreat on; “Love and Patriotism for Nation Building.”

“Love for one’s country should make us place our nation first in all our endeavours even at the peril of our lives,” he said.

Apostle Kyei-Mensah said people had become apathethic in all sectors of the society, especially concerning cleanliness, and urged Christians to take up the challenge in educating one another on proper environmental sanitation.

“This will help avoid floods, health problems, and loss of lives and property and also enable the Government to channel available resources into meaningful ventures to transform lives,” he said.

GNA