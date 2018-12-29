news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Dec 29, GNA – In 2018, Ghanaian women achieved great success in many fields of endeavour such as politics, academia, justice delivery, research and journalism.

In the course of the year, the First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo was inaugurated by the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation (JAKF), as the country’s maiden Nutrition Champion.

Hajia Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady and the Global Ambassador for the Global Alliance for Clean cookstoves, was also honoured as the African Women of Excellence for her contribution to the cause of humanity.

In addition, Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo was honoured for her pioneering role in the aviation industry, having served as the Board Chairperson of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority for 11 years.

Furthermore, one of Ghana’s accomplished female academicians, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, made history when she was elected as the first ever woman Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Madam Cynthia Pamela Akotoaa Addo was also inducted into office as the new Judicial Secretary; whereas Madam Hanna Serwah Tetteh was appointed the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi, Kenya.

In the year under review, the President also appointed Mrs Jean Mensa and Mrs Adwoa Abrefa Asuaman as Chairperson and Member of the Electoral Commission respectively.

Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse, also assumed office as the Chancellor of the University of Ghana.

In the field of research and policy formulation, Dr Wilhelmina Quaye, was also unveiled in the course of the year as the first woman Director of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research - Science and Technology Policy Research Institute (CSIR-STEPRI).

The year under review also saw Mrs Yaa Oforiwaa Asare-Peasah being appointed by the National Media Commission (NMC) as the Acting General Manager of the Ghana News Agency in January; a portfolio she held until her retirement in July.

Madam Cynthia Morrison, the Member of Parliament for Agona West also took office as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Ms Justice Agnes A. Dordzie was promoted from the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court, whilst Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah was confirmed as the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service.

GNA