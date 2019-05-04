news, story, article

Accra, May 3, GNA - The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Ghana Battalion 85 has held a Foot Drill Competition for its companies to promote healthy competition and teamwork.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Flight Lieutenant Elizabeth Fadilatu Salifu, the Press and Information Officer of UNIFIL GHANBATT 85, said the competition was held at the Al-Qawzah camp, Lebanon.

“Foot and rifle drills provide the fundamental basis for building esprit de corps, teamwork and general military discipline worldwide,” it said.

Addressing a cross-section of troops, Colonel Stephen Ryans, the Deputy Sector West Commander, congratulated them for an immaculate turn-out and a spectacular display of drill.

He said drill was the foundation of all military discipline that brought out the best in a soldier.

Col. Ryans also praised the troops for their continuous hard work and professional posture in maintaining peace and security in Southern Lebanon.

Guests were amazed at the spectacular display of foot drill, rifle exercises and other entertaining stunts.

In all, four companies participated with the Headquarters Company being adjudged the Overall Winner.

The second place went to Charlie Company, third position to Bravo Company while Alpha Company placed fourth.

The GHANBATT Band and a Special Force; all female contingent, also took some awards for their participation in the drill.

The competition, which is first of its kind in the peacekeeping theatre, was well attended by both the military and civilian staff serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, Mayors and Religious Leaders in Southern Lebanon.

GNA