news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, May 7, GNA - Ghana has been selected to host the second edition of the Emerging Arts Scenes in Africa conference slated from July 29 to August 7 in Accra.

The event in partnership with the International Theatre Institute (ITI), Ghana Chapter and the Community Youth Cultural Centre (CYCC), aimed to showcase young talents across the African continent.

The 10-day conference, which would be held at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences and the CYCC, is also to create avenues for the youth to network with each other across the continent.

As part of the conference, there will be workshops and performances from young and old artists from the African Region with over 20 resource facilitators coming from Africa, Asia and America.

Dr Hamadou Mande, the Vice-President of the Executive Council of ITI, Global, launching the event, commended the Board of ITI, Ghana Chapter for their efforts in putting the conference together.

He said the first edition of the conference was held in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, where over 100 people participated.

Dr Mande, who led a three-member delegation, said they were in the country to lend their support to the organising committee.

He said the ITI, Global, would provide technical assistance in terms of support to the conference.

He said the mandate of ITI was to ensure that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's objectives on culture, education and the arts, which focused its efforts on improving the status of all members of the performing arts professions.

The Vice-President said "This is further meant to create platforms for international exchange and engagement in performing arts education for both emerging artistes and professionals as well as the use of the performing arts for mutual understanding.”

He said there would also be the 8th Africa Regional Council meeting on the sidelines of the conference.

Dr Akosua Abdallah, the Director of CYCC, said as part of the Centre's 30th anniversary celebration, management decided to partner ITI, Ghana Chapter to organise the conference.

She said the Centre was established in 1989 to harness and promote young talents within the arts.

She said they have successfully trained young people in aspects such as the performing arts, visual arts and promoting sports activities.

Dr Abdallah said the Centre has been blessed with resource persons, who support these children to achieve their dreams.

She said the working theme for the Anniversary was “Building a Ghana without aid; the artistic dimension.

GNA