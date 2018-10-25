By Patience Gbeze, GNA Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Minister of National Security, said Ghana takes “extreme pride” for being touted as the beacon of peace and stability in the Sub-region and that efforts must be put in place to safe-guard the peace. “It is as a result of this that my Ministry, upon instruction from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, deemed it app

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Minister of National Security, said Ghana takes “extreme pride” for being touted as the beacon of peace and stability in the Sub-region and that efforts must be put in place to safe-guard the peace.

“It is as a result of this that my Ministry, upon instruction from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, deemed it appropriate to subject Ghana to the first-ever Country Structural Vulnerability and Resilience Assessment (CSVRA) process in Africa,” he said.

“…When we were asked to, we accepted the challenge to be the first country to undergo this process. We accepted it whole-heartedly because we also wanted to know all analysis and all underlying issues, which could pose a threat to the peace we enjoy in the country, and that we value so much.”

Mr Kan-Dapaah, who was speaking at the launch of the CSVRA Report for Ghana in Accra, said Ghana was excited about the opportunity to come up with findings that would feed the process to help shape policies and programmes necessary to address any structural vulnerabilities that were identified.

The CSVRA was endorsed by the African Union’s Peace and Security Council in 2015 to facilitate the identification of a country’s structural vulnerability to conflict at an early stage, with special emphasis on areas that are relevant in identifying drivers of violent conflict.

The drivers include socio-economic development, good governance, rule of law, democracy and human rights, security, environment and climate change; gender and youth; post-conflict peace-building and transitional justice and reconciliation.

The continental framework was inspired by the AU’s renewed emphasis on conflict prevention and the decisions of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in 2013 in their declaration on “Silencing Guns in Africa by 2020.”

It is part of the flagship projects and programmes of Agenda 2063, Africa’s Blueprint for its long-term socio-economic and integrative transformation.

Mr Kan- Dapaah said Ghana launched her project in October 2017 and a validation workshop was held in March 2018 to consider and validate the Report, and expressed gratitude to all who in diverse ways supported the research team.

He also commended the AU for the establishment of the Situation Room at the Research Department, which would obviously boost the country’s early warning vulnerabilities and pledged Ghana’s commitment to the remainder of the process, which involves the implementation of the mitigation strategies.

Ambassador Frederic Gateretse-Ngoga, the Head of the Conflict Prevention and Early Warning Division, African Union Commission, said the final Report of the Ghana CSVRA highlights issues of structural vulnerabilities and resilience but also proposes concrete recommendations to address the vulnerabilities.

It also proposes the strengthening of the resilience across socio-economic development; governance, rule of law, democracy and human rights, peace and security, environment and climate change, and gender and youth.

“Particularly, I am glad to learn from the assessment that despite the vulnerabilities, diverse resilience factors have enabled Ghana to prevent and manage violent conflicts including the culture of peace amongst Ghanaians, reverence and respect for traditional authorities, respect for human rights, vibrant civil society and media, as well as key democratic institutions such as the National Peace Council, which is a referral across the continent,’’ Ambassador Gateretse-Ngoga said.

He reiterated AU’s commitment to supporting Ghana in implementing the recommendations outlined in the Report, adding that the Union would organise a forum for Ghana to report on the processes and the status of implementation.

