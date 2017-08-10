By Lydia Asamoah, GNA Accra, Aug 10, GNA - The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), and the Ghana Police Service have agreed to formulate a Memorandum of Understanding to cover the successful execution of activities in their mutual interest. The institutions made the commitment during a courtesy call by Professor Alex Dodoo, the Executive Director of the GSA, on the Inspector General of Polic

By Lydia Asamoah, GNA

Accra, Aug 10, GNA - The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), and the Ghana Police Service have agreed to formulate a Memorandum of Understanding to cover the successful execution of activities in their mutual interest.

The institutions made the commitment during a courtesy call by Professor Alex Dodoo, the Executive Director of the GSA, on the Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante-Apeatu, in Accra, to discuss possible areas of mutual collaboration.

An official statement issued to the GNA after the meeting said the GSA and the Police Service would, therefore, implement various collaborative programmes for their operational efficiency and effectiveness.

The leaders also re-visited the training of Senior Police Investigators in basic forensic analysis, including Narcotics, Psycho-tropics and other restricted drugs, to enrich the technical skills and competence of the Police.

The calibration of speed radars and other measuring instruments to ensure reliability of devices aimed at consumer public protection; calibration of medical devices at the Police Hospital and other Police medical centres to ensure quality healthcare delivery at all Police Hospitals and medical centres were discussed.

The security of the GSA’s Forensic Laboratories as the National Centre for Analysis of Narcotics and other Forensic products from the Security Agencies were also discussed.

The leaders also discussed the tightening of security on the premises of the GSA as a high security zone; and the full operationalisation of the Gold Testing House and Assay Centre and its associated security implications.

Additionally, the leaders discussed the upcoming year-long celebration of the GSA@50 scheduled from August, 2017, to July, 2018 and the need to provide security from the Police during the high points of the celebration.

They also considered an arrangement where the Ghana Police Service would rely on the Testing Services of GSA in the procurement of goods and other items for use to ensure that goods procured met the requirements of the application of standards.

They pledged to cooperate and partner foreign and international collaborators to solicit for support in terms of capacity building to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the institutions.

Present at the meeting were COP Dr Akuffo Danpare, Commissioner in charge of Operations, of the Police Service and Mr Charles Amoako, Deputy Executive Director in charge of Operations at GSA.

