Accra, Aug. 1, GNA – For the first time in many years, Ghana and Spain will hold a tourism and hospitality expo in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in Spain to explore trade facilitation between the two countries.

The forum, aimed at bringing stakeholders in the tourism sector, will start from September 12 to 14, 2019, aimed at fostering collaborations in the development of sustainable tourism and trade in Ghana.

This was in a statement signed by Mr Stephen Blessing Ackah, Head of Government Affairs, UAE Africa Mentoring Development Consortium and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday.

The statement said the Expo would also help promote the role of Spain through the Gran Canary Islands and encourage the flow of investment in both directions.

The statement said the sustainable tourism as trade was one of the sectors in which Spain occupies international leadership positions and can channel the knowledge and investments that Ghana needs for its development.

"The support for the internalization of the Spanish economy is reflected in the reinforcement of technical cooperation in the tourism sector and in the promotion of the improvement of air connectivity lines of action.

“This is included in the III Plan Africa of the government of Spain in the frame of the objective of promoting a shared, inclusive and sustainable economic growth," it added.

The objective of the forum is to analyze the evolution of tourism in Spain and Ghana, and to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries.

Organizing entities include Ghana Government, Spanish Embassy in Ghana, Spain – Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Ghana Tourism Federation, Gran Canarias Chamber of Commerce and Canary Consulting Trading in Spain in collaboration with the World Tourism Organization, Casa África, Government of the Canary Islands, Cabildo de Gran Canaria and University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

