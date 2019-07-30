news, story, article

By Lawrencia Esi Annan, GNA

Sekondi, July 30, GNA - Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko- Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, has said the private sector's contribution to the development of the nation cannot be understated.

Mr Darko-Mensah, who was speaking at the inauguration of the "Bisa Abrewa Museum", an addition to the tourist sites in the Western Region, located at Nkotompo in Sekondi, said "Ghana's welfare lies in the hands of the private sector".

He said "government believes and would continue to support private enterprises, hence the introduction of various programmes such as the ‘One District, One Factory’, ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’, and the ‘Planting for Export and Rural Development’.

The Regional Minister said the museum does not only add to the numerous tourists sites available in the Western Region in terms of beach resorts, historical forts and castles, vast flora and fauna, but also presented the fact that Ghana’s welfare and development truly lies in the hands of the private sector.

“It is for this reason that the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) have established an ultra-modern investment centre to stream investor experience in the Western Region. We have also commissioned two books, The Economic History Of The Western Region and Discover The Western Region”, he said.

Mr Okyere Darko said Agya Kwaw Ansah, a private investor, has proven to be resolute by building and stuffing the Bisa Abrewa Museum to preserve the history and values as Africans.

"The museum will provide the material evidence for Pan Africanism that has been championed over the years in Ghana by people from the Western Region such as Paa Grant, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the First President of the Republic and now Agya Ansah among others".

He said "Bisa Abrewa is dedicated to preserving the history of the black race, promoting African values and celebrating Pan African heroes and heroines ".

Bisa Abrewa Museum is a private initiative by Opanyin Kwaw Paintsil Ansah, popularly known as Mr Kwaw Ansah- the advertiser, playwright, film director and best known for his award winning films – “Love Brewed in the African Pot” (1980), “Heritage Africa” (1989), “Crossroads of People” (1994) and your powerful imagery – laden Stage Play, “Mother’s Tears” and above all, an illustrious of son of Sekondi.

It was established to preserve and make available to the public, the collection of tangible objects of culture and images of personalities who have brought Africa this far.

