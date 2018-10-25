By Iddi Yire, GNA Accra, Oct 25, GNA - The water sector in Ghana needs a clearly defined action plan to solve its challenges, a study by a Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana (AHK Ghana), has revealed. The study dubbed "Access to Clean Drinking Water and Sustainable Management in Ghana", was conducted from May to October 2018, across the country. It was carried by AHK Ghana, wit

Accra, Oct 25, GNA - The water sector in Ghana needs a clearly defined action plan to solve its challenges, a study by a Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana (AHK Ghana), has revealed.

The study dubbed "Access to Clean Drinking Water and Sustainable Management in Ghana", was conducted from May to October 2018, across the country.

It was carried by AHK Ghana, with support from the German Federal Ministry for Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safetyâ€™s BMU Environmental Technologies Export Initiative.

It aims to create a snapshot of the water sector in the country giving an overview of the current situation, the trends and conditions on site, and to inform industry stakeholders of the opportunities available to them in the water and the waste water sector in the country.

The study was launched in Accra by Nana Yaw Osei-Wusu Afriyie, Project Manager, Energy and Environment, AHK Ghana.

AHK Ghana prepared the analysis of the study using information obtained on a selective basis from desktop analysis, internet research, interviews with industry stakeholders, technology providers, questionnaires, emails and phone calls.

Nana Afriyie said the national water coverage rate is estimated at 63.15 per cent in 2012 based on provider estimates and 80 per cent in 2010 based on user surveys conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service.

He said based on the provider-based estimates for the national water coverage for 2012, about 36.85 per cent of Ghana's population is yet to be served with potable water as at 2012; adding that these were mainly residents of rural areas, low income urban communities and peri-urban areas.

Nana Afriyie said with an estimated increase in population especially in urban areas, additional investments are expected to be provided to meet future increase in demand for water services.

He said the study shows that in the majority of urban areas, water was rationed due to a combination of high demand and inadequate supply.

Challenges identified in the water sector by the study include service delivery and water quality.

In order to address challenges facing the water sector, the study recommended better linkage sector targets and funding allocation.

It called for empowering district assemblies to take full ownership of water service delivery through capacity building and funding support.

The study also recommended that there is the need to ensure synergy between the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) and the Ghana Water Company (GWCL) in implementing of projects to benefit from economies of scale and avoid under - or over-laps in service areas.

It urged the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources to collaborate with the Ghana Statistical Service to conduct a water, sanitation and hygiene specific survey to provide the needed data not captured under the national representative surveys.

On rural water supply, the study recommended the need to revisit the implication on sustainability of removing the five per cent community contribution to capital costs, and the closing of the funding gap for rural water supply.

With regards to urban water supply, the study recommended bringing tariffs in line with full-cost recovery, in parallel with successful achievement of efficiency targets.

Dr Michael Blank, AHK-Ghana, urged nations to give priority to the provision of clean water for their people, because it is a basic necessity of life.

Ms Katharina Felgenhauer, Head of Competence Centre Energy and Environment, AHK Ghana, said the organisation through its Competence Centre for Energy and Environment, offers tailored market advice and support services in the form of high-value market studies, fact-finding missions, capacity building workshops, conferences and business-to-business matchmaking to German companies looking to expand to Ghana and francophone West Africa.

Ms NoÃ©mie Simon, Regional Coordinator for AHK West Africa, said at the moment the organisation had offices in Ghana and Nigeria and that there were plans underway to expand into francophone West Africa.

Mr Richard Ekow Mensah, Head of the International Department, AHK Ghana, said with support from the German Federal Ministry for Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safetyâ€™s BMU Environmental Technologies Export Initiative, AHK Ghana would organise a stakeholder workshop in November.

He said the workshop would facilitate a professional and solution-oriented exchange between relevant actors from Ghana and Germany.

