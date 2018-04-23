Accra, April 23, GNA - The Public Procurement Authority (PPA) of Ghana and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr Agyenim Boateng Adjei have received international recognition at the just ended Public Sector Conference & Awards (APSCA) in Kigali, Rwanda. A statement signed by the Mrs Rhoda E. Appiah, the Head of Corporate Affairs and Administration and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday

A statement signed by the Mrs Rhoda E. Appiah, the Head of Corporate Affairs and Administration and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday said, the event held last Friday recognised PPA for its Outstanding Contribution to Public Procurement.

It said the CEO was honoured as part of the Top 50 African Public Sector Leaders along with the high profile personalities like Paul Kagame, the President of Rwanda, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana and Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The event, which sought to honour excellence in Africa’s public sector agencies, brought together delegates from Ghana, Rwanda, Nigeria and South Africa in the maiden edition of the continental awards.

Mr Akin Naphtal, the Group CEO of Instinct Wave, organisers of the maiden edition of APSCA speaking on the theme: "Re-Inventing the Public Sector for Growth,” said African citizens were now demanding real time services from Government agencies and therefore the need for constant innovation to provide cutting edge service delivery to realise exponential growth and development.

The statement said Mr Boateng Adjei in a panel discussion at the conference noted the importance of infusing innovation in the management of the public sector.

He said the PPA as a result of recent interventions, introduced in the area of due diligence and value for money initiatives, had been able to realise a sum of over US$200 million as savings for the government of Ghana.

The statement added that the achievement was part of its approval processes for single source and restricted tendering applications submitted by Procurement Entities.

“It is not right for any leader in the public sector to just throw their hands in the air and express frustrations when it faces challenges, leadership must be able to show the way to proffer solutions to any institutional challenges,” he said.

The statement noted that “The PPA delegation was made up of its Board Chairman, Professor Douglas Boateng and other Board Members. Management also took the opportunity to pay a courtesy call on its counterpart body - Rwandan Public Procurement Authority (RPPA) and shared experiences on e-Government Procurement and Procurement Audits that the two countries have been embarking on in recent times.

The Statement said the PPA remained resolute to position itself as a world class public procurement management institution and become a shining example for other procurement regulatory authorities in Africa and beyond.

