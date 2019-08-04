news, story, article

By Gideon Assinu, GNA

Ada, Aug. 04, GNA - The First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo has been installed as the Development Queen mother of Ada Traditional Area with the stool name, Naana Ode Opeor Kabukie I at the 82nd anniversary celebration of Ada Asafotufiami festival.

The First Lady who was the special Guest of Honour applauded the chiefs and people of Ada Traditional Area for identifying tourism and salt production as major ventures that had the potential to bring economic development to the area and called for strategic development plans for such a vision to become a reality.

She said festivals provided platforms to showcase their rich cultural heritage for tourism and urged the people of Ada to always make good use of such platforms when the need arise.

Mrs Akufo-Addo who spoke passionately about sanitation situation in the country called on all to join fight against plastic waste pollution and ensure that the city was rid of filth.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey said the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council was working with the Ada East and West Districts to bring development to place and create job for the youth through state policies such as Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Exports among others.

The Paramount Chief of Ada Traditional Area Djetser Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III in his welcome address, said natural resources such as Ada Songor Lagoon, aquatic resources were in abundant in his area and needed to be mobilized for economic benefits of the people.

The former President John Dramani Mahama who was at the thanksgiving service lauded the chiefs and people of Ada for maintaining peace and unity in the area.

He appealed to the clergy and traditional authorities to continue to preach peace to ensure that 2020 general elections was conducted peacefully.

Rev. James Adzokatser, Resident Minister of the Big Ada Trinity Congregation of Presbyterian Church of Ghana said expressed concern about how some Christians had rejected God’s stewardship and prayed that individuals who claimed to be Christians followed sound Bible teachings.

GNA