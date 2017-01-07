Reciting after the Chief Justice, the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took the Oath of Office at exactly 1100 GMT after the swearing-in of the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

By Mohammed Abdul Rashid, GNA

Accra, Jan. 7, GNA - Reciting after the Chief Justice, the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took the Oath of Office at exactly 1100 GMT after the swearing-in of the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The swearing-in of the Fifth President of the Fourth Republic took place at the Black Star Square as has been the norm.

At the end of the Oath he sought for the intervention of the Almighty God in his governance to the whaling of crowd.

The immediate past President, John Dramani Mahama, was spot on in his well-tailored and trendy black coat over a white shirt and tie with his black shades to complement the dress code. Mrs Lordina Mahama, his wife, now the former First Lady, was with him.

At the inauguration were former presidents Jerry John Rawlings and J.A. Kufuor to witness the event adding an extra beauty to the already bliss and colorful democracy of the country.

To the right of Former President Rawlings was the Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, and to his far left was Former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

