Accra, July 30, GNA - Brothers of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc, Tau Chi chapter has made a donation of assorted books, book bags, and educational material valued at more than GHȼ4,000.00 to the New Legon International School.

The USA based International Fraternity is over 100 years old with over 50,000 members worldwide.

Some of the prominent men of the fraternity are African American Heroes and legends throughout history such as Langston Hughes, Jessie Jackson, Astronaut Ronald Mcnair, Michael Jordan and many more.

The donated books, which were shipped from the States, was presented by the Basileus/President of the organization Dr. Carl Bampoe to the owner and head of the school Mr. Edward Nyarko Anokye.

Dr. Carl Bampoe, President of the Tau Chi chapter, also known as the Ghana Ques, presented the books surrounded by members of the fraternity, including Dr. Bryan Cox who added a 100 of his authored book “Dr. Spine Goes To School.

According to Dr. Carl Bampoe, “community service is part of our illustrious fraternity mandate and we take pride in helping and giving back to the people of Ghana through community service.”

Mr. Edward Nyarko Anokye thanked the group and stated that the groups’ visit will inspire the students to do well and also become great men and women.

GNA