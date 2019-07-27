news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA

Accra, July 27, GNA - The Ghana Poultry Project (GPP) has handed over 17 motorbikes and three laptops to the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) to enhance work at their Business Advisory Centres.

The GPP is a five (5) year project which seeks to increase the competitiveness of domestic production and the processing of poultry, meat and eggs in the country.

Madam Carianne de Boer, Chief of Party, GPP, expressed optimism that the motorbikes would help the Business Advisory Centres (BACs) in the delivery of technical assistance to small and medium enterprises in various districts.

Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh expressed her appreciation to GPP for their continual support to enterprises in the poultry value chain adding that “NBSSI is committed to its mandate and will continue to provide the needed support for the sustainable development of the sector”.

She said the Project in the past years has supported the Board together with its BACs to establish a fund to support and promote the growth of the sector.

“Recently, one of the beneficiaries was supported by the NBSSI-BAC in Dormaa to raise USD 500,000.00 to expand his business,” Mrs Yankey-Ayeh said.

She said the project is being implemented in five regions: Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono and Bono-East Regions.

Mrs Yankey-Ayeh said some of the projects being supported by GPP through the Board would support key industry leaders with business development training and technical services, improve marketing, branding and public perception on public products amongst others.

She said they also provided support through building the capacity of producer groups to amongst others develop effective advocacy groups to enhance access to financial support and markets.

The items were procured by the GPP in partnership with NBSSI with funding from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and implemented by ACDI/VOCA with support from Technoserve.

