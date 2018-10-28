By Yaw Ansah/Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNAAccra, Oct. 28, GNA - The Ghana News Agency (GNA) has been adjudged the Best Information and Communication Technology and Digital Journalism Media House at the 23rd Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards ceremony held in Accra on Saturday.Four journalists of the GNA also picked awards at the ceremony for their excellent reportage in various fields. T

By Yaw Ansah/Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 28, GNA - The Ghana News Agency (GNA) has been adjudged the Best Information and Communication Technology and Digital Journalism Media House at the 23rd Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards ceremony held in Accra on Saturday.

Four journalists of the GNA also picked awards at the ceremony for their excellent reportage in various fields.

They are Ms Joyce Danso, an Editor, who won the Best Crime and Court Journalist Award, Mr Caesar Abagali, the Northern Regional Manager, picked the Best WASH Award, Mr Christian Akorli, a Deputy News Editor, received the Award for Small and Micro Scale Enterprises, while Mr Godwill Arthur-Mensah, a Chief Reporter, won the Best Small-Scale Illegal Mining Award. Each received a certificate and a plaque.

The awards, which were in seven categories, saw a total of 36 journalists, individuals and institutions being awarded for their contribution to media freedom and professionalism.

Mr Bernard Koku Avle of Citi FM emerged the 2017 PAV Journalist of the Year and he received, among other things, a three-bedroom house, a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), cash prize, some products from AshFoam and a certificate and plaque.

The ceremony was on the theme: “State of Investigative Journalism: Boundaries of Privacy and Borders of the Public Interest,” and had Justice Sophia A.B. Akuffo, the Chief Justice, as the Guest Speaker.

It was chaired by Professor Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu, a Law Professor of the University of Ghana.

Joy FM’s Seth Kwame Boateng won the Best Journalist in Health, Mr Sadick Adam of Atinka, won the Best Journalist in Sports, Mr Samuel Akapule, with The Ghanaian Times, Best Journalist in Human Rights, and Mr David Andoh, Joy FM, Best Photo Journalist.

The Best Female Journalist went to Jamila Akweley Okertchiri of Daily Guide, Best Child Rights Reporter went to Rebecca Quaicoo Duho, Best Oil and Gas Reporter went to Moses Dotse Aklorbortu, News Reporting/Best Features was won by Severious Kale Dery and Seth J. Bokpe of the Graphic Communication Group.

Joseph Opoku Gakpo of Multimedia won the Best Agriculture Reporter, Timothy Nenegbe had the Sustainable Development Goals Award while Stanley Blewu of TV3 won the Best Investigative Reporter Award.

The GJA Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist went to Ms Alice Ayitey of GHOne.

Honorary awards were also presented to Madam Gifty Afenyi Dadzie, a former President of the GJA, Pastor Joseph Aaron Hagan, Madam Fautina Nelson, Kwame Osei Despite, and a posthumous award to the late Chris Alalbila, former Upper West Regional Correspondent of the GBC and Chairman of the Regional GJA.

Aside the GNA, other media houses including the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Metro Television and the Graphic Communication Group Limited also received awards.

The Ghana News Agency, established in 1957 by Dr Kwame Nkrumah, First President of the Republic of Ghana, had lived up to expectation in terms of its mandate to process and disseminate information that promotes national development, foster national unity and projects the African personality.

Although grappling with challenges including financial and logistics, the GNA had been commended for being a credible source of news, with its staff bracing the odds to maintain the high standards of journalistic professionalism the Agency is known for.

GNA