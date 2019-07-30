news, story, article

By Peter Akwetey



Tema, July 30, GNA - Two hundred and eighty five officers of Ghana’s Eastern Naval Command have embarked on a four-hour route march to commemorate the sixtieth anniversary of the Ghana Navy.

The officers, accompanied by some of their wives, resplendent in their sports wear, walked and danced to music provided by the Navy Band.

The March, which started from T-Havana at Tema Community Nine industrial area, saw them through communities eight, seven, four, one and Tema Newtown, terminating at the Biekro Naval Barracks at Bankuman.

Commodore James Osei Kontoh, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) the Eastern Naval Command, told the Ghana News Agency that the celebration was being used by officers to assess the Navy’s contributions to national development since its establishment on July 29, 1959.

Commodore Kontoh indicated that the celebration was on the theme, “Celebrating 60 years of Naval Excellence: Securing the maritime domain for national development”.

He added that his outfit was doing their best to secure the sea ports of the country which handled about 80 per cent of Ghana’s exports and imports.

He indicated that the Navy needed some logistics such as drones to help them monitor and protect offshore territories to prevent threat on Ghana’s oil fields as well as secure the coastal lines.

The Navy needs modern surveillance equipment, additional vessels and aircrafts to put them in a better position to ward off pirates from the Ghana’s maritime territories, he said.

GNA