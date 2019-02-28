news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 28, GNA – A flag raising and wreath laying ceremony was on Thursday held to commemorate the 71st Anniversary of the February 28th Christiansburg Crossroads Shooting incident in honour of the three fallen heroes.



The three Ex-servicemen; Sergeant Adjetey, Corporal Attipoe and Private Odartey Lamptey in 1948 were killed by the Colonial Police while marching peacefully to the Osu Castle to present a petition to the then Governor.

The ceremony was held at the Nationalism Park near the spot where they were murdered in cold blood 71 years ago.

The Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Servicemen from the Navy, Air force, Army, Police and the Veterans Administration Ghana (VAG) contingent, Chiefs, Clergy, family of the three heroes and school children attended the ceremony.

The National Flag together with that of the regimental flags of the various security services were raised, followed by the wreath laying ceremony where five wreaths were laid in honour of the fallen heroes.

The first wreath was laid on behalf the Government and the people of Ghana by the Vice President, the second by Chief Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. O. B. Akwa.

Major General Yaache (Rtd)laid a wreath on behalf of the Veterans, while the Osu Mantse, Nii Kinka Dowuona VI laid on behalf of the Traditional Authorities.

Mr. David Hammond, a Kinsman of Sergeant Adjetey laid the fifth wreath on behalf of the fallen soldiers.

The modified version of the history of the incident was read by Ex-WO1 Kumah Robert whereas Lt. Col. Kemetse and Imam Sharfudeen Kamany, Chaplains of the Armed forces gave the Christian and Muslim opening and closing prayers respectively.

GNA