By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, May 03, GNA - The Methodist Church Ghana (MCG), has entreated the government to stay focused and work diligently towards achieving its vision of ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’.

“Economic emancipation is a reality if we begin to set our development priorities right,” the Right Reverend Christopher Nyarko Andam, the Methodist Bishop of Kumasi, noted.

Having chalked 62 years as an independent country, he said, the leadership and people ought to demonstrate the zeal of taking their destiny into their own hands, to ensure economic liberation.

Rt. Rev. Andam, who was addressing the 58th annual synod of the Kumasi Diocese of the MCG at Old Tafo, lauded the Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration for the implementation of many policies, initiatives and interventions for the wellbeing of the people.

He explained that programmes such as ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’, ‘One District, One Factory’ and ‘One District, One Warehouse’, as well as efforts to enhance infrastructure growth and related development projects, would help to open up the economy for job and wealth creation.

“Intensifying our Teaching Ministry towards Disciple Making - the Wesleyan Mission”, was the theme for the synod.

Rt. Rev. Andam said it was appropriate that the leadership of the nation did something more proactive to tackle youth unemployment to reap its resultant benefit of increased economic growth.

He hinted of an on-going girls’ empowerment programme, being pursued by the Methodist Women’s Fellowship, to equip school drop-outs with relevant employable skills.

The Methodist Bishop advised the various societies within the MCG to throw their weight behind the programme, since women played a critical role in the nation’s development processes.

Speaking on the theme, he urged the various societies in the Diocese to live godly and exemplary lives, as that could be a form of evangelism to bring more people to the Church.

