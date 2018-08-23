By Justina Paaga, GNA Sekondi, Aug 23, GNA - The Western Region would be one of the beneficiaries of the three new Advocacy and Legal Centres (ALAC) the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) is to set up before the end of the year. Mrs Mary Addah, programmes Manager for GII who announced this during a day's stakeholder sensitisation workshop on corruption reporting form

Sekondi, Aug 23, GNA - The Western Region would be one of the beneficiaries of the three new Advocacy and Legal Centres (ALAC) the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) is to set up before the end of the year.

Mrs Mary Addah, programmes Manager for GII who announced this during a day's stakeholder sensitisation workshop on corruption reporting format in Sekondi said her outfit already had two centres in the Upper West and Northern regions.

The workshop organised by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice in collaboration with GII and Ghana News Agency was attended by representatives from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, and NCCE, State Attorney Department, the media and CHRAJ.

Mrs Addah pointed out that the setting up of the centres was to enable the public to have easy access to the services and programmes of GII.

She said the centres provide free, confidential and professional services that offer victims an avenue to report and pursue incidence of corruption for redress.

The programmes manager noted that corruption was a fast growing canker which needed to be nipped in the bud and stressed that it was important for all to report corrupt practices to the appropriate agencies such as CHRAJ and GII for redress.

Mrs Addah said the centres received cases from sectors such as health, education, mining land administration and even the media.

She said GII would continue to work hard to ensure that anti-corruption measures were put in place and urged the public to endeavour to report corrupt practices.

Ghana Integrity Initiative is the local chapter of Transparency International (TI)

