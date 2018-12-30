news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Bawjiase (C/R), Dec. 30, GNA - Ghana First Company Limited, a sanitation company, at the weekend donated items and cash amount of GHC6,000 to the Countryside Children Welfare Home at Bawjiase in the Central Region.

The items included 20 bags of rice, five bags of sugar, boxes of soap, sachet water, biscuits, cooking oil, tomato paste, detergents and toiletries.

Mr Frank Akuley, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana First Company Ltd, said even though the exercise was part of the Company’s corporate social responsibility, the wellbeing and health of orphans was paramount, hence the cash donation to roll the children onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

He called for attitudinal change in Ghanaians to help fight against the sanitation challenges confronting the country.

Mr Akuley said it was about time Ghanaians took issues concerning sanitation seriously to live a healthy life and reduce the burden on government for having to spend millions of cedis on National Health Insurance claims.

He said the rate at which filth and pollution was causing the outbreak of diseases was alarming and called for concrete measures to collaboratively fight the menace.

He proposed that sanitation issues should be introduced into schools’ curricula at the early stages so as to inculcate in the children the need to practice hygienic living.

“Sanitation is a shared responsibility, as we cannot always call on government to clean our gutters and streets for us. If we are disciplined and law abiding we can keep a clean environment,” he added.

Mr Humphrey Paterson, the Administrator of the Home, who received the donation, expressed gratitude to the Company and promised to put the items to good use to benefit the children.

He noted that the orphanage, which currently accommodates more than 60 children, had only one computer making the study of Information and Communication Technology challenging.

Mr Paterson, therefore, called on benevolent individuals and organisations to go to the aid of the Home.

He advised parents to take good care of their children, especially the females, to prevent them from engaging in practices that may lead to teenage pregnancy.

