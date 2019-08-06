news, story, article

By Yaw Ansah, GNA

Accra, Aug. 6, GNA - Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, on Tuesday said the government would continue to forge partnerships with like-minded countries to achieve the vision of a free, peaceful and prosperous continent.

She said in that regard the government through the Ministry actively participated in a number of regional conferences on security including the Conference in Bamako in October 2017 on the security situation in the Sahel and West Africa regions.

Speaking at the meet-the-press series in Accra, Madam Botchwey said the country hosted the United Accord (UA) multilateral military exercise in May 2017, where Ghanaian Soldiers at the Jungle Warfare Training School in Achiase trained more than 60 US Soldiers.

She said other security collaborations facilitated by the government included the mediation role by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Professor Alpha Conde, President of Guinean on the recurrent political crisis in the Republic of Togo.

Madam Botchwey noted that the government through the foreign missions formed part of the Technical Team that worked on the delimitation of the Maritime Boundary between Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire.

“The arbitral proceeding, which was initiated by Ghana, eventually led to the ruling in its favour by the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), in Hamburg, Germany, in September 2017.

“Since the ruling, both parties have been holding regular consultations to work together towards its full implementation within the context of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries,” she said.

The Minister stated that the government in collaboration with other Municipal District Assemblies had been holding meetings with the Togolese authorities in respect of the maritime boundaries between the two countries to ensure that Ghana's investments and resources, particularly in the oil and gas sector were secured and protected.

Madam Botchwey noted that the country’s efforts towards the promotion of peace and security within the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) sub-region and the African continent had been duly recognized.

“For instance, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Dr. Aristides Gomes, expressed his country’s appreciation to the President of Ghana for the significant role played by Ghana and ECOWAS in solving the socio-political crisis in his country, which resulted in his appointment as Prime Minister,” she added.

