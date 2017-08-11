Accra, Aug. 11, GNA – The Southern Command of the Ghana Army would conduct a four-month training exercise codenamed: “EXERCISE STARLIGHT STRETCH” from August 15 to November 3, 2017. The exercise is aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of the personnel under the Command. A statement signed by Commander M. A. Larbi, for the Director, Public Relations and copied to the Ghana News A

Accra, Aug. 11, GNA – The Southern Command of the Ghana Army would conduct a four-month training exercise codenamed: “EXERCISE STARLIGHT STRETCH” from August 15 to November 3, 2017.



The exercise is aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of the personnel under the Command.

A statement signed by Commander M. A. Larbi, for the Director, Public Relations and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said during the period, some simulation exercises would be held within the Miotso, New Ningo and Prampram areas.

It said there would be movement of troops, military vehicles and helicopters within the exercise areas and there would be also firing of weapons.

The statement advised the public to remain calm when they come across such activities in the areas during the period.

GNA