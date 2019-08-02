news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi/Abena Sika Otchere, GNA

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA — The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) on Friday launched the 60th anniversary of female military service with a route march through some principal streets of Accra.

The anniversary on the theme: “Empowering female participation in peace and security for national development,” attracted female military personnel from the various divisions in GAF.

The ten day celebration would be marked with series of activities which would be climax on Sunday August 11.

Lieutenant General Obed Akwa, the Chief of Defence Staff, congratulated the female in the Army for the idea to celebrate 60 years of their service.

He said the anniversary showed the courage and initiative of female in the Army.

“The forward match of the Ghana Armed Forces will be meaningless unless it is linked with the total cooperation of the female in the army. You have demonstrated your strength and capabilities and we want to assure you that we are in support of this event,” he said.

Brigadier General Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, the highest ranking female officer in GAF, said the anniversary was a history made for the female military personnel in Armed Forces.

She said it was to encourage the recruitment of females and thereby increase their numbers in the army.

“There have been some positive changes in limitations among females in the Armed Forces and some liberty within the past 60 years since Armed Forces regulations have currently be reviewed and resolved,” she added.

Major General William Ayamdo, Chief of Army Staff, said the Armed Forces was building the leadership capacity of female in the Forces by putting them in very key positions.

“I want in the near future to see a female commanding a Battalion. All of you must work hard for this to happen,” he said.

GNA