Hohoe, June 11,GNA - Geo Professional Services (GPS) Company Limited, a mining entity at Tontokrom, in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region, has debunked allegations of engaging in illegal mining (Galamsey).

In a release jointly signed by Mr Ramazan Kafarov, Chief Executive of GPS Ltd and Mr Charles Korankye, Director of KAAS Mining Ltd, one of the local owners of the concession said the entity had not engaged in any illegality at its mines.

It said GPS, which is an international geological management and consultancy firm, incorporated in Ghana, in 2003, only operates the mines for its local owners, the KAAS Mining group, made up of King Solomon Mining Company, Kaslie Mining and Afriyie Precious Minerals Mining Company, with a concession totalling 75 acres.

It said the partnership had never violated any laws or regulations in the mining sector but have brought a novelty in creating dams and harvesting rainwater for its operations in a sustainable manner, devoid of environmental pollution.

It said GPS continued to maintain good standing at the Minerals Commission on the renewal of its operations, and worked within legal frameworks including mining and support services licenses, discharging company royalty payments and religiously honouring its corporate social responsibilities as well.

The release said soon after Mr John-Peter Amewu, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources withdrew the support of the military protecting the mines and caused the arrests of its four foreign staff the site was beseeched everything was destroyed.

It said the mob destroyed its administrative block and documents, kitchen, heavy duty equipment and geological laboratory.

The release said GPS sought the protection of the military due to the occasional attacks from the Tontokrom and adjoining communities who otherwise wanted to engage in galamsey activities.

It condemned the lawlessness, criminality and irreparable damage caused to the investments of GPS.

It henceforth called on the security agencies to investigate the GPS Tontokrom saga to bring sanity.

It appealed for the release of the four expatriates, who were providing mining support service before the passage of the regulation in 2012, which outlawed foreigners from participating and providing such services to small scale mining.

GNA