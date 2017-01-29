By Kodjo Adams, GNA Accra, Jan 29, GNA - The Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet) has organised its fourth annual spirit-filled thanksgiving service at the head office in Accra. Clad in white attire, the service brought together staff of the company who prayed and danced to show appreciation to God for how far He had sustained and protected them in 2016. Dr Nortey Omaboe, the Execut

Accra, Jan 29, GNA - The Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet) has organised its fourth annual spirit-filled thanksgiving service at the head office in Accra.

Clad in white attire, the service brought together staff of the company who prayed and danced to show appreciation to God for how far He had sustained and protected them in 2016.

Dr Nortey Omaboe, the Executive Chairman of GCNet thanked God for the feat chalked by the company in the past years.

Dr Omaboe said even though there were some challenges in the previous years, God was good to them by protecting the company to grow from strength to strength.

He lauded the staff for their hard work over the years which had uplifted the company to a high level and implored them to continue to work as a team, exhibit high sense of humility, integrity and service to work.

Dr Omaboe assured the staff that their welfare would continue to be paramount to his administration, because without them, the company would not meet its targets.

Reverend Daniel Asiedu, Resident Minister at Fountain Gate Chapel, Ofankor Branch in his sermon charged the management and staff not to stop giving thanks to God, and that the Bible said ‘when praises go up, blessings come down’ upon His people.

Rev Asiedu said it was important for them to be grateful for their successes and called on Ghanaians to seek the face of God in everything for His grace and favour.

He called for the blessings of God on the staff and the company adding that God will bless the company with contracts and grant the heart desires of staff in the new year.

