Accra, July 27, GNA - The Executive Chairman of the Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet), Dr. Nortey Omaboe has been awarded The Outstanding Leadership Award at the 3rd Ghana Shippers Awards held in Accra.

The prestigious award is in recognition of Dr. Omaboe’s exemplary and visionary leadership to leverage technology to automate processes to facilitate trade and increase revenue for national development.

This is the second time Dr. Omaboe has won a topmost award at the Ghana Shippers Awards.

At the maiden edition of the Awards in 2017, Dr. Omaboe won the CEO of the Year award for his exceptional leadership character, vision, integrity and focus to continuously provide direction to deliver projects that have directly impacted on increasing revenues while facilitating trade.

Dr. Nortey Omaboe’s contribution and achievements in the ICT and Trade facilitation sector in the country and beyond remains pivotal in the development pursuit of the nation. This is demonstrated in the development and implementation of innovative and award-winning projects.

Under the leadership of Dr Omaboe, GCNet has deployed some innovative projects (e-products) such as the smart end to end Customs Management Systems, the Single Window for trading and e-Tax for domestic taxation for Ghana Revenue Authority (Customs Division and Domestic Tax Division) as well as the e-Registrar for business registration with the Registrar – General’s Department (RGD).

These initiatives have contributed to Ghana having one of the most advanced tax and business regimes in Africa. The impact has been a significant increase in the domestic tax revenue collection processed through tripsTM with GHS 19.4bn in 2018, GHS 15.4 bn in 2017 and GHS 12bn in 2016.

This has been largely the result of the strategic geographical roll out of 69 tax offices currently using tripsTM. The Registrar - Generals’ Department (RGD) also witnessed significant improvements in turnaround time for business registrations, revenue and online transactions through the deployment of the e-Registrar. It generated some GHS 65.5m in 2017 and GHS 92m in 2018 through the e-Registrar portal deployed by GCNet.

Commenting on the award, Dr. Omaboe said ‘it is pleasing to know that the role of GCNet impacts positively on the overall clearance and turnaround time, reduction in cost of clearance and also improvement in business competiveness in the country. There is more to be done in the digitisation agenda in Ghana.”

Dr. Omaboe has previously been recognised as I.T Personality of the Year in the individual category at the 8th GITTA event, and Best ICT and Trade Facilitation CEO of the Year at the 8th Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards, for his contribution to transformation of business processes to boost competitiveness and make Ghana the preferred trading hub.

Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, Deputy Minister for Transport, commended award winners for their contribution to the development of the shipping and maritime industry.

He urged stakeholders in the industry to continue to support Government’s efforts to ensuring smooth and transparent business at the various ports in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Shippers Authority, Benonita Bismarck urged stakeholders in the industry to continue to partner the Authority in its drive to build a robust shipping regime that offers numerous opportunities to players to contribute their quota to national development.

GCNet is a Public-Private Partnership that was incorporated on November 13, 2000. Its shareholders are Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), Ecobank Ghana Limited (EBG), Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) and Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) of Switzerland.

GNA