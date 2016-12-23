GCB Bank on Friday presented cash and computers to three institutions in Accra as staff and management’s commitment towards the improvement of education and health service delivery in the country

By Elsie Apiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, Dec. 23, GNA - GCB Bank on Friday presented cash and computers to three institutions in Accra as staff and management’s commitment towards the improvement of education and health service delivery in the country.

The beneficiary institutions were the University of Ghana (UG) Alumni Association, which received ten computers and accessories valued at GH¢ 20, 140.00 for use at the Commonwealth Hall Library while a cheque for GH¢ 20, 000.00 was presented to the Shiekh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu’s Education Trust Fund.

The other beneficiary institution is the “Accident and Orthopaedic Centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, which received GH¢ 50,000.00 for the renovation of its wards.

“This has already been released to the Centre for work to commence,” Mr Ernest Mawuli Agbesi, the Managing Director of the GCB Bank stated in Accra at a ceremony to mark the presentation.

He said the presentation, which also aimed at working towards manpower development and quality health delivery would further deepen relationships as well as enhance academic excellence in the development of the nation.

“GCB, the University of Ghana, office of the National Chief Imam and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital have forged and enjoyed a strong relationship in the performance of our duties over the years,” he said.

Mr Agbesi noted that GCB continues to invest in education at the various levels be it kindergarten, first cycle through to the tertiary level and through these gestures GCB was giving true meaning to Corporate Social Responsibility.

He said the Bank is determined “to provide education, health, water and sanitation facilities with the sole objective of ameliorating the suffering of people through direct interventions”.

Paa Kwesi Yankey, the Chairman of the UG Alumni Governing Council, who received the ten computers and accessories on behalf of the Alumni Association of the UG, Commonwealth Hall, and the institution as a whole, thanked GCB for the laudable support.

He called on management of GCB Bank to partner the Alumni in the building of a research commons.

Other beneficiaries from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Graft Foundation and Third Eye Care expressed appreciation to GCB Bank for their immense assistance over the years and called for the Bank’s continuous partnership.

GNA