news, story, article

By Belinda Ayamgha, GNA



Accra, Dec. 27, GNA - GAVAC Business Solutions and some volunteers have provided food and drinks to street children on some major streets in Accra under its 25th Project.

The 25th Project provided food and drinks for more than 800 street children along some of the principal streets of Accra including Madina, Airport, 37 Military Hospital area, Adabraka, and East Legon.

Mr Harry Baiden, the Chief Executive Officer of GAVAC Business Solutions, said the Project was the company’s way of showing love to the less fortunate during the yuletide.

“We all know the significance of Christmas, especially when family and friends should be making merry but we opted to spend this day with these less fortunate ones and to more importantly, encourage them that there’s a way out of the streets if they should study hard in school,” he said.

Mr Baiden noted that people did not set out to go and stay on the streets except that circumstances forced them to do so, thus the need to show them love during such seasons.

“While they are there, we need to show them love and encourage them to work their way out of there. Our 25th Project focuses on just that and is something we’ll continue to do year in year out,” he said.

Several volunteers committed their time and resources to help distribute the items to the children.

GNA