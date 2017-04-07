By Jerry Azanduna, GNA Garu-Tempane (UE), April 7, GNA - The Garu-Tempane District in the Upper East Region has achieved 80 per cent of its medium term development plans for the period 2014 to 2016. The District has been able to ensure and sustain micro economic stability, accelerate agricultural modernization and sustainable natural resource management. The attainment of uniform infrastructure

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA

Garu-Tempane (UE), April 7, GNA - The Garu-Tempane District in the Upper East Region has achieved 80 per cent of its medium term development plans for the period 2014 to 2016.

The District has been able to ensure and sustain micro economic stability, accelerate agricultural modernization and sustainable natural resource management.

The attainment of uniform infrastructure, human development, productivity and empowerment, transparent, responsive and accountable governance for the 2014, 2015 and 2016 are indicators that the district has been able to execute its medium term development plans.

Mr Reuben Kaaraa-iibu Yenli, the District Planning Officer, disclosed this at a two-day meeting on the 2014 to 2017 District Medium Term Development Plan review organized by the assembly and funded by CARE International-Ghana at Garu in the Upper East Region.

Mr Yenli said the district focused on some thematic areas which include ensuring and sustaining micro economic stability, education, health and the socio-economic growth of the people.

He said the district made a giant move in revenue mobilization from 2014 to 2016, achieving GH¢ 217,413.39 out of a target of GH¢ 307,061.00 in 2014 and GH¢ 274,725.78 out of a target of GH¢ 341,101.00 while in 2016, GH¢ 313,384 was achieved out of a target of GH¢ 425,440.4.

Mr Yenli said in order to enhance competitiveness in the private sector, the district assembly has built a number of sheds and stores in the market and rehabilitated roads for farmers to have easy access to the market to sell their farm products.

He said about twenty irrigation dams have been constructed for agricultural purposes, while the agriculture department has trained farmers on new farming methods to boost agriculture productivity in the area.

Mr Francis Akologo Awini, the Assistant District Director of Education in charge of Planning, said to improve on quality education in the district, 875 teachers have been given capacity building on mathematics and science.

He said the district has provided support for 63 teachers on the Universal Teacher Diploma in Basic Education (UTDBE) programme in the various colleges of education, provided teaching and learning materials such as textbooks, teaching guides, crayons and exercise books for 92 schools.

In order to ensure equity in the deployment of teachers to improve the quality of teaching and learning at the pre-tertiary level of education in the district, efforts were being made to deploy more teachers to deprived schools in the district to help reduce the wide disparity in the Pupil Teacher Ratios (PTR) as well as the Pupil Trained Teacher Ratios (PTTR), he said.

Mr Donatus Nbonibe Abaane, the District Nutrition Officer, said due to frequent education on the need to ensure good health, infectious diseases and neonatal deaths has reduced remarkably in the district.

He said teenage pregnancy has reduced from 1.7 per cent to 1.5 per cent while family planning patronage has also increased from 23.2 to 26.4 per cent during the period under review.

GNA