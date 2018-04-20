By Jerry Azanduna, GNA Garu (U/E), April 20, GNA – The Member of Parliament (MP) for Garu, Mr. Albert Akoka Alalzuuga, has initiated moves to provide the youth in the area with employable skills training. This involves introducing them to batik, tie and dye making, shea-butter extraction and soap making. The training is being funded from his share of the MP’s Common Fund. Speaking during a

Speaking during a tour of some communities in the constituency to interact with the people - gauge their felt needs and concerns, to better articulate these on the floor of Parliament, he said, he was eager to economically empower, especially the youth, to make their lives meaningful to society.

Mr. Alalzuuga mentioned education, improved access to quality health care and agriculture development as his other priorities.

He was already into discussions with the Health Ministry and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on the construction of the district hospital and other health facilities.

Since majority of the people in the area were farmers, he was also working to get some development partners to support the provision of more dugouts so that livestock farmers would have water for their animals during the dry season.

He would additionally collaborate with the district assembly on the use part of his Common Fund to build irrigation dams to complement the government’s flagship ‘planting for food and jobs’ programme.

The MP announced that he was going to supply about 400 dual desks and teacher tables to schools, struggling with inadequate furniture.

So far, he has funded the construction of 10 boreholes in selected communities.

