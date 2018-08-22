By Dennis Peprah, GNA Sunyani, Aug. 22, GNA – The Sunyani Municipal branch of the Ghana National Association of Garages (GNAG) on Wednesday expressed disgust over the economic activities of some foreign nationals in the Municipality. The Association has therefore given a two-day ultimatum to the foreigners, who are mostly Nigerians operating in the Municipality and the Sunyan

Sunyani, Aug. 22, GNA – The Sunyani Municipal branch of the Ghana National Association of Garages (GNAG) on Wednesday expressed disgust over the economic activities of some foreign nationals in the Municipality.

The Association has therefore given a two-day ultimatum to the foreigners, who are mostly Nigerians operating in the Municipality and the Sunyani garages area, popularly called ‘Magazine’ in particular to close their shops with immediate effect or face their anger.

The members said they were unhappy that the Nigerian businessmen and women had invaded the main Sunyani Magazine and the Central Business District of the Municipality, and were rather engaged in general retailing instead of wholesaling.

The expatriates are dealing in spare parts, mobile phones and general goods at affordable prices, a situation that members of the Association noted were collapsing their businesses and economic activities.

At a news conference on Wednesday in Sunyani, the Association appealed to the Ministry of Trade and Industry to intervene and find lasting solutions to the problem.

Mr. Augustine Osei-Tutu, the Chairman of the Sunyani Branch of the GNAG warned the expatriate traders to comply with the directive before the unexpected happened.

Flanked by hundreds of members of the Association, Mr Osei-Tutu said the Association was ready to sit down and dialogue with the expatriate traders, but indicated that if they failed to cooperate, they would not be left any other option than to close their shops.

Mr. James Asare, the Chairman of Spare Parts dealers, said because the expatriate dealers had reduced prices of their goods, they had attracted virtually all their customers.

