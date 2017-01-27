By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA Accra, Jan. 27, GNA - The Gadangme Muslim Council (GMC), in collaboration with the Ahlussunna Wal Jamaa’a (ASWAJ) Muslim sect, has installed the Gadangme Ahlusunnah Chief Imam and his two deputies in the Greater Accra Region. The occasion, which was held at Mantse Agbonaa, was graced by personalities from the Ga Traditional Council, other traditional councils and Musl

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA



Accra, Jan. 27, GNA - The Gadangme Muslim Council (GMC), in collaboration with the Ahlussunna Wal Jamaa’a (ASWAJ) Muslim sect, has installed the Gadangme Ahlusunnah Chief Imam and his two deputies in the Greater Accra Region.



The occasion, which was held at Mantse Agbonaa, was graced by personalities from the Ga Traditional Council, other traditional councils and Muslim sects across the region.

The Imams are Alhaji Umar Adam Ibrahim Nawortey Borboji, the Regional Ahlussunna Chief Imam; Imam Yusuf Amartei and Imam Yussif Abdallah Morley, first and second Deputy Imams.

Nii Tackie Kommey, the Ga Seitse (Stool Father) and Chairman of the occasion, said the Ga State was happy that GaDangme Muslims had stood up to propagate the Islamic Religion by the quest of taking leadership positions.

He expressed gratitude to the GMC and ASWAJ for taking steps to whip up the enthusiasm of GaDangme Muslims in the practice of Islam by partnership.

Alhaji Ahmed Nii Nortey, the Executive Director of the Council, urged GaDangme Muslims to rise up and elevate their status.

He said the GMC as an institution was established to institutionalize and impact on GaDangme Muslims the benefits and opportunities in Islam and Ghana as a whole.

This, he said, was because GaDangmes were not under one umbrella and well positioned to organise institutions that checked their well-being and progress in the religion.

“Until March 12, 2015 when we started the installation of GaDangme District Chief Imams, our people never knew we could do better than that,” he said.

He said GMC raised the dignity and status of GaDangme Muslims on their land and gave credence to their core objectives.

He said this was to mobilise and harness the potential and pool resources to develop GaDangme Muslims to participate in all developmental activities which would enrich their lives and fortunes religiously, socio-economically and secularly.

Sheikh Umar Ibrahim Imam, the National Imam of Ahlussunna Wal Jamaa’a, who performed the installation, said the move of the GaDangme Muslims was in the right direction.

He said: “As custodians of the land, they need to take leadership positions in all religious sects."

He asked for Allah’s blessings on new imams and advised them to practice the religion per its revelations from God and the Prophet devoid of corrupt and bias leadership to ensure progress.

The GaDangme Muslim Council is an institution of GaDangme indigenes of the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

GNA