By Christabel Addo-GNA

Accra , Jan 25, GNA - The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has donated items valued at GH¢ 2,000 to the Dzorwulu Special School, as part of the Organisation’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

The items donated included 10 ceiling fans, drinks, assorted biscuits, bottled water and toiletries.

Mrs Beauty Emefa Narteh, who is the Executive Secretary, said the GACC sought to practicalise advocacy by directly impacting the lives of the less privileged in the society.

She said the Dzorwulu Special School was chosen because of its proximity to the Coalition, as well as the special needs that required support.

Therefore, she said, the initiative was the organisation’s widow’s mite and it would be made an annual affair.

She said the challenges faced by the poor and the less privileged in society could easily be addressed if, “We are able to effectively fight the canker of corruption affecting the society”.

Mrs Narteh suggested that the “stolen” resources could instead be channeled to develop the nation rather than enrich individuals.

Nana Osei-Bonsu, the Chairman of GACC, commended the teachers and the supporting staff of the School for their commitment to the children.

He encouraged the children not to give up because God always had a plan for everyone regardless of their handicap, emphasising that disability, was not akin to inability.

He called on the Government to channel more resources to improve the lives of the less advantaged in society.

Mr. Fred Tetteh, the Assistant Headmaster of the Special School, thanked the GACC for choosing their school, and gave the assurance the items would be put into good use.

He said the school looked forward to more of such gestures in the future.

The GACC is a unique cross-sectoral grouping of public, private and civil society organisations (CSOs), with a focus on promoting good governance and fighting corruption in Ghana.

It currently has eight institutional members, comprising of: the Center for Democratic Development-Ghana (CDD-Ghana), Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Ghana Conference of Religions for Peace (GCRP), Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), and the Private Enterprises Federation (PEF).

