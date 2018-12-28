news, story, article

Yendi (N/R) Dec. 28, GNA- The funeral of late Mahamadu Abdulai IV has ended at the Gbewaa palace with Muslim prayers.

Family members, Imams and friends among others witnessed the prayers for the successful and peaceful performance of the funeral for peace and unity in Dagbon and Ghana as a whole

Alhaji Yahuza Abukari Zaachi Liman led the prayers.

Mahamadu Abdulai, Regent of Dagbon, Kukon- Lana Abdulai Yakubu, Savigu Na Adam Mahama Gunta, Bimbilla Vo-na Abaraka Atta, Bavim- Lana Abdulai Mahama, Hajia Awabu Salifu, Gaa-na of Ya zole were also present at the prayers.

There is heavy police and military presence at the Gbewaa palace and around some parts of Yendi Township.

The Andani Royal Family will also start the funeral of the late Ya-na Yakubu II from January 4-18, 2019.

