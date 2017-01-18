By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA Accra, Jan. 18, GNA - Some traders at the Tema Station in Accra, have since Monday, wore red and black clothing to demonstrate their loss and anguish in mourning the Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II. This came to light when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) undertook a tour of some parts of the city to observe whether or not the royal funeral with its solemnity had tr

Accra, Jan. 18, GNA - Some traders at the Tema Station in Accra, have since Monday, wore red and black clothing to demonstrate their loss and anguish in mourning the Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

This came to light when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) undertook a tour of some parts of the city to observe whether or not the royal funeral with its solemnity had transcended the borders of the Ashanti Kingdom to natives elsewhere.

The GNA found out that the Phone Charging Association of Tema Station had mounted giant speakers to play dirges in honour of the Queenmother, who gave birth to the reigning King of the Ashantis, Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ababio II.

The mood of the mourners was even extended to some of their shops, which had been decorated with red and black.

Nana Afia Kobi, the 13th Asantehemaa, reigned for 39 years. She died in her sleep at the ripe age of 111 at the Manhyia Palace, in Kumasi, on November 14, 2016.

Mr Prince Prempeh, President of the Phone Charging Association, in an interview, said

the Association decided to mourn their ‘grandmother’ for a week because in diverse ways, she contributed to the development of the Ashanti Region.

“We feel pain in our hearts as we mourn our Queenmother,” he said. “Our condolences to Otumfuo and the entire family.’’

Nana Adu, a member of the Association, said the death of the Nana Afia Kobi was a great loss to the Asante Kingdom, describing the Queenmother as ‘peaceful and meticulous.’

He stated: “Ours is just a simple prayer; God bless you in His care.”

Abeiku Asare, a shoemaker declared: “A mighty tree has indeed fallen, when groweth another? May God grant you eternal rest Asantehemaa.”

Ms Hagar Adu, a granddaughter of the Nyayasohene in Kumasi, bemoaned the loss of the Asante Kingdom saying, “I am very sad about the loss of the Asantehemaa, I am a royal, and my grandfather has a stool in at the Manhyia Palace. It is a great loss to us”.

Ms Bernice Sarpong, a trader in ladies footwear, said the loss was not only for the Ashanti Kingdom, but was a national one.

She said the fact that the funeral had attracted people from all over Ghana and beyond indicating that everyone shared the pain of the Ashanti Kingdom.

“We are one people created by God and our tribe does not matter, so we must all embrace one another in times of difficulties,” she said.

Madam Augustina Antwiwaa, a trader in second hand clothing said: “Otumfuo is a pillar for the Ashantis, we share his pain and pray that God grants the Asantehemaa eternal rest.

Ms Alberta Oppong, a tomato seller, also expressed her condolence to the bereaved Kingdom.

Nana Afia Serwaa Kobi was laid in state on Monday, January 16, to begin four-day burial rites, characterised by the rich culture and custom of the 300 plus-year Kingdom.

Thousands of mourners have since paid their last respects to the legend, who would be buried on Thursday.

