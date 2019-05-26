news, story, article

Garu (U/E), May 26, GNA - The Chief of Garu in the Garu-Tempane District of the Upper East Region, Naba Akuntam Awini, has lauded the Nana Akufo-Addo led Government for implementing policies that have brought relief to him and his people.

Speaking through a linguist, Naba Awini said the headache of paying school fees had been alleviated by the Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme, while the regular supply and subsidisation of fertilizers had made farming, the main occupation of his people, easier and less expensive.

Additionally, the revival of the National Health Insurance Scheme means his people could enjoy better health care again.

“We appreciate the good work that this government, since it came into office, has done. The Free Education has really cut our poverty down, and we are most grateful,” Naba Awini said.

The Chief said this when the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, paid a courtesy call on him at his Palace at Garu on Saturday.

He said with the onset of the rainy season, farming would soon begin and believed government's fertilizer subsidy would enable farmers to get fertilisers to cultivate to experience good yield.

“We also know that the Government has revived the National Health Insurance and we are enjoying it again.”

"There are so many things, we can’t count all, but we know that you have done a lot, and we pray that God will continue to be with you, and you will continue to do the good things for this area and Ghana.”

While in the Region, Dr Bawumia performed the Zuhr prayers at the Tempane Mosque, Asr prayers at the Garu Mosque, and the Iftar and Magrib prayers at the Paga Central Mosque where he praised the peaceful co-existence between Muslims and believers in other faiths.

“May the peaceful co-existence remain. Let us accept and respect each other’s beliefs. Ghana is big enough to contain all of us. Let us work together devoid of religious differences to develop our beloved nation,” he added.

Vice President Bawumia was in the Region as part of his nationwide Ramadan tour.

He also called on the Paga Pio, Chief of Paga, Charles Awia Awamampaga, at his Palace.

The Paga Pio lauded Vice President Bawumia for joining Muslim faithful nationwide to pray together while preaching peaceful co-existence.

“May Allah be with you and give you the needed strength to undertake this national exercise,” he prayed.

GNA