By Iddi Yire, GNA Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - The France Alumni Ghana, an online and professional network, has elected new Executive Officers to run the affairs of the Association. The France Alumni Ghana platform seeks to bring together as many Ghanaian professionals who once lived, worked or studied in France, to form a body that would facilitate and enhance international economic, cultural and

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - The France Alumni Ghana, an online and professional network, has elected new Executive Officers to run the affairs of the Association.

The France Alumni Ghana platform seeks to bring together as many Ghanaian professionals who once lived, worked or studied in France, to form a body that would facilitate and enhance international economic, cultural and linguistic exchange among members.

The newly elected Executive Officers of the Association include Mrs Florence Vanderpuiye, President; Mr Maurice Mawugbe, Vice President; Ms Makafui Dordoh, Secretary and Ms Ruth Fordjour, Treasurer.

Madam Anne Sophie Avè, the French Ambassador to Ghana in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the event in Accra, underscored the need for Ghanaians, particularly students to maximize their job opportunities.

She said Ghana was being surrounded by Francophone countries; therefore, Ghanaians having a command over the French language would widen their communication skills for better negotiations within the West Africa sub-region and on the global front.

Madam Avè noted that in that regard it was appropriate to raise a network of young people who could speak French, have studied in France and who were able to keep close links with the French universities, and to promote the study of French in Ghana.

She said currently, there were about 250 Ghanaian students in France and only a hand full of French students.

She said however, most Ghanaian students in France were already speaking French perfectly alongside different Ghanaian languages, and that she was confident that a lot of students in Ghana could also learn French much easier.

She noted that the network could help strengthen the French-Ghanaian relations as both nations had so much to offer each other.

The Ambassador, who described the language as an asset, also encouraged Ghanaians to study French, build their communication skills to be able to promote the Ghanaian culture in other parts of the world, particularly France.

Dr Eric Graham, Co- Patron of France Alumni, said the promotion of French language teaching and learning could help solve issues concerning unemployment in the country.

He said considering the opportunities within the West African sub-region alone, doing business would require that professionals had knowledge about the language to be able to communicate and read documents.

“Let us assume some individuals from neighbouring countries want to clear their goods at the port, and the clearing agents cannot speak French, so we all need to learn to meet opportunities that exist,” he added.

He said learning the French language was not a difficult task; and that there were centres including Alliance Francaise Ghana, which had various packages for training and effective learning.

Dr Graham, who said his goal was to encourage people to take up opportunities which existed, also tasked members of the Association to use the platform to educate and network, to improve their skills and for economic growth.

Mrs Vanderpuiye said that her vision was to see the French language being spoken and also being a tool for development in every corner of the country.

She said Ghana was surrounded by French speaking countries and so by not showing interest in learning the French language would imply Ghanaians were not ready to compete for economic growth.

Mrs Vanderpuiye underscored the need to highlight the importance of learning French to children; stating that “they should see French as a means to an end and not just an end to itself”.

She pointed out that the perception had been that, lots of Ghanaians think English was the only important language and there was no need to learn French, however, learning other languages could help one utilize opportunities.

GNA