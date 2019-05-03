news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Kormantse (C/R), May 03, GNA - Three youth, aged 14, 24 and 33 years, have been burnt beyond recognition as a result of a fire that gutted their house at dawn on Friday when they were asleep at Kormantse in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

Three others, who were seriously injured were sent to Saltpond Government Hospital and later transferred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for medical attention, but one was confirmed dead, bringing the number of deaths to four.

The cause of the fire that swept through the four-bedroom apartment was not immediately known ,but preliminary investigations revealed traces of stored combustible liquids suspected to be pre-mixed fuel.

It took the fire-fighters about one hour to bring the fire under control.

ADO1, Abdul Hudu Wasiu, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) told the Ghana News Agency that his outfit received a distressed call on the incident at about 0542 hours.

Fire men from the district were immediately dispatched to the scene with assistance from the Regional Headquarters who arrived in no time to put out the fire.

According to him, the fire engulfed the house and destroyed all items including; personal belongings, fufu pounding machine and extended to wooden structures nearby.

Some eye witness accounts attributed the incident to stored pre-mixed fuel that came in contact with naked fire from a food vendor in the same premises.

ADO1Wasiu, gave the assurance that investigations would ascertain the actual cause of the incident.

GNA