By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, July 27, GNA – As part of activities marking the Year of Return, the God Box Foundation, has held a welcoming ceremony for some celebrity and faith leaders from various religious groups in the United States.

The group have come down as part of a spiritual pilgrimage to Ghana’s year of return 2019.

Mr Kobina Bouhairie, the Director of the Foundation, said the Foundation was the first pan African interfaith organisation in the world which celebrates, promotes, endorses, and embraces the religious and spiritual diversity of the pan African family.

He said bringing them together was to show the multiplicity of God in all the various religious groups.

He said these religious faith leaders have come down from America for the year of return of the first enslaved Africans who reached North America,

“400 years, has a biblical significance - the ancient Israelites in the bible spent 400 years in oppression and slavery- this 400 years was actually acknowledged by the US congress, and we acknowledge the President for launching it,” he said.

Mr Bouhairie said it is very important for people of African descent to reconnect and come back to the motherland based on reconciliation and liberation; repentance and forgiveness.

“This welcoming is a way of showing how we feel about people from the diaspora and to welcome them as we reconcile and come together. We have a lot of wealth to share both in the continent and the diaspora.”

He expressed appreciation to the ‘Year of Return’ steering committee, and the PANAFEST foundation for the support, and urged Ghanaians to welcome the diaspora whole heartedly.

“We should love each other because these are our people and we have to share into each other’s experiences. Some of us may not understand each other and instead of spending a lot of time talking with each other we spend a lot of time talking about each other,” he said.

Mr Bouhairie said they were heading to Cape Coast to participate in the PANAFEST and emancipation day festivities and would later be moving across the country to visit some spiritual and religious institutions.

Madam Itihan Toure, a member of the team, said their healing was connected to their ancestors and so they were here; “We needed to come to get our ancestral health and to let the spirit of those who prayed and made songs for us, know that even though we may not understand the language, we understand the feeling and that we need their help.”

She said they were here to listen and get as much in so that when they go back they would not only continue doing the human rights work but help reverse the conditions of black people in the United States.

“It is like the holy calabash or the gourd that held all of our lives was shattered when we were taken from this door and sent to different places, but we had to do the work to mend the gourd and put the pieces together again,” Madam Toure said.

