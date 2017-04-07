By Iddi Yire, GNA Accra, April 7, GNA - The Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA) has called on government to deal boldly with any group of persons or individuals who flout the laws of the state equally without fear or favour. According to the Foundation, Ghanaians seemed not to be convinced that the government was serious about ridding the country of lawlessness

Accra, April 7, GNA - The Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA) has called on government to deal boldly with any group of persons or individuals who flout the laws of the state equally without fear or favour.

According to the Foundation, Ghanaians seemed not to be convinced that the government was serious about ridding the country of lawlessness and political violence.

"We have been watching since the transition took place in January, the impunity with which the so called Delta Force invaded the circuit court in Kumasi yesterday is the peak of lawlessness in this country.

"We risk being thrown into a state of anarchy if the government and the security agencies do not crack the whip,’ says Ms Afi Yakubu, the Executive Director of FOSDA, stated in Accra in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

Ms Yakubu explained that with the post transition incidences of confiscation of state property by groups purported to be affiliated with the New Patriotic Party administration and the slow response from the government despite many calls for action was unacceptable.

"We may be heading into deep security crises if the government and security agencies are not seen to be in control," she said.

"Anarchy does not usually happen suddenly, gradual condoning of lawlessness, impunity as we are experiencing in this country is what will eventually lead to the boko harams and the Al shabaabs."

The Executive Director said these things must be condemned and dealt with in no uncertain terms.

"We are also looking at another phenomenon around the country where political party youth groups are rising up and protesting against appointees to various offices or even demanding that specific people be appointed."

"These are lawless acts ridiculing our democracy as they mostly do not acquire any police permit before hitting the streets."

According to the Foundation if this Delta Force was not dealt with firmly, it was likely Ghana would see more violent acts in the coming days and weeks when the President appoints new District and Metropolitan Chief Executives.

Ms Yakubu said: "All politicians have their hands soiled in this development; we must trace our steps back and begin to correct our mistakes rather urgently.

"We should not condone this lawlessness else we will have ourselves to blame in the nearest future.

"We have the laws to safeguard the security and peace of this country and we must enforce them to the letter."

The Foundation called on all including the traditional rulers, Members of Parliament, the media and citizens in general to be vigilant and ensure the enforcement of the laws of the country.

