By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Dec. 31, GNA - The Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA), a civil society organisations, has lauded Ghanaians for the successful and peaceful conduct of the December 27 referendum on the creation of six new regions.

The six proposed regions, which have met the constitutional threshold of 50 per cent voter turnout and 80 per cent voting “Yes” in the referendum include North East, Savannah, Oti, Bono East, Ahafo and Western North.

Mrs Theodora Williams Anti, the Programmes Manager of FOSDA on Monday gave the commendation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

She hailed the Electoral Commission (EC) for holding a credible referendum.

Mrs Anti also praised the security forces for ensuring that the referendum was held in a peaceful atmosphere.

She appealed to Ghanaians and all stakeholders to ensure that the success chalked in the organisation of the referendum would be replicated in the referendum on the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and the District Level Elections, which were both slated for September 2019.

