Tema April 6, GNA - Mr. Ibrahim Baidoo, former MCE for the Ashaiman municipality, was yesterday shot beneath the right eye by some unknown persons.

The incident which occurred at about 7:45 pm on Wednesday, the 5th of April, 2017, is believed to be a robbery attack.

The MCE was on his way from a meeting in Tema involving some National Democratic Congress (NDC) party representatives and some activists from five constituencies including Ashaiman and Katamanso, according to the Tema Regional Police Command.

The former MCE was shot beneath his right eye when he was entering to his house at Community 22 in Tema.

According to the Command, three suspected armed men who were on motor bikes with locally manufactured pistols took away the victim’s car with registration No. GN 2015-16.

The victim is currently at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital responding to treatment.

The Police have launched investigations into the attack, and appealed to the general public to volunteer information.

GNA