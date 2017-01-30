Accra, Jan. 30, GNA - Archbishop Charles Palmer Buckle, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, has urged the management and staff of the National Investment Bank (NIB) to put behind their past and focus on the present and the future. This, he said, must be done with honesty, hard work and humility to improve on the bank’s past activities and performance with commitment and dedication. Archbisho

Archbishop Palmer Buckle was speaking at the 2016 Thanksgiving Service of the NIB in Accra on Sunday on the theme: “The Mercies of God”.

The service was climaxed with praises and dancing to the glory of God.

He called on the management and staff of the NIB to count their blessings as a corporate institution and as individuals, name them one by one and balance them with their challenges which would surprise them of what God has done for them.

Archbishop Palmer Buckle said though there were some experiences of “ups and downs God must always be appreciated in every situation”.

Ghana is the toast of Africa and everything about Ghana is a blessing, he said, adding that being a Ghanaian put some responsibility on each citizen.

The Metropolitan Archbishop said the biggest fallacy in life was that some people believed they had been given less or no talent and hence did not give off their best.

“God requires us to bring out our best with whatever talent is given to us and this is seen and done through honesty, hard work and humility,” he said.

Archbishop Palmer Buckle noted that the steadfast love of God never ceases and His blessings never ends and that the talent God has blessed each and every individual with should be invested to the maximum.

He said Ghanaians could only fulfill what God expected of them when they were honest, hardworking and humble.

