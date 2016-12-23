Assistant Commissioner of Police Afia Tenge, the Greater Accra Regional Public Relations Officer, on Friday, confirmed that five persons had died, while 42 sustained various degrees of injuries in the inferno caused by Gas Explosion at La, on Thursday evening.

By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA

Accra Dec 23, GNA - Assistant Commissioner of Police Afia Tenge, the Greater Accra Regional Public Relations Officer, on Friday, confirmed that five persons had died, while 42 sustained various degrees of injuries in the inferno caused by Gas Explosion at La, on Thursday evening.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at the site of the explosion at the Louis Gas Station, behind the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre in La-Accra, ASP Tenge explained: “We have 27 injured people at the 37 Military Hospital, three at the Police Hospital, six at La Polyclinic and six at Korle Bu, and the bodies of the five who passed on have been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue.”

ASP Tenge appealed to families, friends and well-wishers not to visit the site as it was unsafe but to look for their relatives involved in the accident at the identified hospitals.

“The place is still unsafe to come; now the Police, military, officials from the Fire Service and the Environmental Protection Agency are ensuring that the place becomes safe for inhabitors.

“From yesterday till now, the process has been underway to finish up to make the place safe.”

Chief Superintendent, Joseph Owusu Bempah, the La District Commander, advised motorists not to access the road from La to the Zenith College, saying, “If they want to access the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly, they should rather use the by-pass from the Labadi Beach Hotel through to the front of Zenith College to La DadeKotopon

“But this road would be closed for some time until the Fire Service advise otherwise,” he said.

Meanwhile the cause of the incident is still under investigations.

GNA